Raymond James Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) in a report issued on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

VBTX has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Veritex from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Veritex stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. Veritex has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $29.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.77.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Veritex had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 6.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veritex will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Veritex’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Harper sold 2,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $66,166.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,593 shares of company stock worth $868,105. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 11,894 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 674,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,302,000 after purchasing an additional 179,788 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,457,000 after purchasing an additional 30,104 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Veritex by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

