Raymond James Upgrades Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) to Outperform

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CWEGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Crew Energy from $0.60 to $0.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Crew Energy from $0.50 to $0.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Crew Energy from $0.65 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Crew Energy from $0.50 to $0.60 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.68.

OTCMKTS CWEGF opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.37. Crew Energy has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.82.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

