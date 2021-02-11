RB Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF)

RB Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,548 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,306 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,423 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 493,492 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 13,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 20.8% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $216,000. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIF stock opened at $11.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $11.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

