RB Capital Management LLC Has $346,000 Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,858 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AXP shares. TheStreet upgraded American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.38.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $128.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $103.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.37 and a 200-day moving average of $109.40.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

