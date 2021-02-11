RB Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth $45,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of GPN opened at $202.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.54 and a 200 day moving average of $184.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPN. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total transaction of $96,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,746.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.