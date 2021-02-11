Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Position Reduced by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Realty Income comprises 1.8% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 22,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 92,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 41,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 470,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

Shares of O stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.67. 12,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,308,054. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $84.92. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.64%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

