Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Alamos Gold (AGI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE: AGI) in the last few weeks:

2/10/2021 – Alamos Gold is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Alamos Gold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. “

2/8/2021 – Alamos Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $19.25 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Alamos Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

1/11/2021 – Alamos Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

12/13/2020 – Alamos Gold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO).

Alamos Gold stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.07. 158,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,971,271. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average of $9.14. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after buying an additional 106,099 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 16.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 134,396 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 828.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 217,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 194,223 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at $1,673,000. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

