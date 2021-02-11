Red Pine Exploration Inc. (RPX.V) (CVE:RPX) Shares Down 20%

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (RPX.V) (CVE:RPX)’s stock price was down 20% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 920,918 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 373,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.47 million and a P/E ratio of -6.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (RPX.V) Company Profile (CVE:RPX)

Red Pine Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, lead, silver, and nickel deposits. Its flagship project is the Wawa Gold Project that consists of 34 unpatented and mining claims and 164 patented and leased mining claims covering an area of 5,582 contiguous hectares located to the east of the Town of Wawa in northern Ontario.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Red Pine Exploration Inc. (RPX.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Pine Exploration Inc. (RPX.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.