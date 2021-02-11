Redd Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 11th. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Redd

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin.

Redd Coin Trading

Redd can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars.

