Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stake Decreased by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,003 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $4,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,812,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,150,000 after buying an additional 35,548 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 6.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,158,000 after buying an additional 38,564 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Redfin by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 573,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Redfin by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 341,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Redfin by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 337,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,872,000 after purchasing an additional 186,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $234,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,243.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $103,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,321 shares of company stock valued at $5,943,122. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RDFN stock opened at $86.76 on Thursday. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $94.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.52 and a beta of 1.96.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RDFN. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Redfin from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

