Redrow plc (RDW.L)’s (RDW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Redrow plc (RDW.L) (LON:RDW) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 666 ($8.70) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Redrow plc (RDW.L) in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 636.73 ($8.32).

LON RDW opened at GBX 550 ($7.19) on Monday. Redrow plc has a 1-year low of GBX 293 ($3.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 850.76 ($11.12). The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.82. The company has a market capitalization of £1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 16.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 550.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 487.65.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Redrow plc (RDW.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.95%.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

