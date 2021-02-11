Refereum Price Hits $0.0043 on Top Exchanges (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Refereum token can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Refereum has a market capitalization of $21.30 million and $7,927.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00057963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.38 or 0.01086384 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00054817 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,524.06 or 0.05269396 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 66.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00026397 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00019071 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00035971 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Refereum Token Profile

Refereum is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum.

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

