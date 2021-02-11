reflect.finance Trading 23.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. reflect.finance has a total market cap of $15.89 million and $542,443.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, reflect.finance has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar. One reflect.finance token can now be bought for about $1.68 or 0.00003488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00051978 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.28 or 0.00256455 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00096467 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00077172 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00084188 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,526.67 or 0.96786279 BTC.

reflect.finance Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,475,062 tokens. reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance. The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com.

reflect.finance Token Trading

reflect.finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars.

