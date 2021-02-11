Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.96-3.14 for the period.

NASDAQ:REG traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,992. Regency Centers has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.54 and its 200-day moving average is $44.27.

Several equities research analysts have commented on REG shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.85.

In other news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 4,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $196,608.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 627,113 shares in the company, valued at $31,355,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,690,909. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

