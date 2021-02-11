Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Lowered to $565.00 at Cowen

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $684.00 to $565.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $527.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. FIX raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $617.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $491.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $503.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $551.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $386.83 and a one year high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total value of $52,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,356,715.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

