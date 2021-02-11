RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Short Interest Update

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 1,121.7% from the January 14th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RGRX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 289,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,314. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.80.

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic peptide, thymosin beta 4, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. It is developing RGN-259, a preservative-free topical eye drop for regeneration of corneal tissues damaged by injury, disease, or other pathology; RGN-352, an injectable formulation to treat cardiovascular diseases, central and peripheral nervous system diseases, and other medical indications; and RGN-137, a topical gel for dermal wounds and reduction of scar tissue.

