Regentatlantic Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 473,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $14,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $32.76. 1,200,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,721,734. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average of $27.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

