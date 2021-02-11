Regentatlantic Capital LLC Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.53. The stock had a trading volume of 156,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,013,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.89.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

