Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases 7,455 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,143 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,721,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,799,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,801 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,371,069 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,761,133,000 after purchasing an additional 568,480 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,507,561 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $925,878,000 after purchasing an additional 121,985 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,486,029 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $819,645,000 after purchasing an additional 329,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,571,332 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $497,498,000 after purchasing an additional 347,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.26.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $125.91. 84,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,583,550. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $126.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.29. The company has a market cap of $223.16 billion, a PE ratio of 66.29, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,875.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

