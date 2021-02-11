Regentatlantic Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 561,474 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 1.2% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $29,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,750,611,000 after buying an additional 1,554,286 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Comcast by 10.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,639,724,000 after buying an additional 3,343,311 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 4.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,157,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,024,996,000 after buying an additional 860,278 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,457,311 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $705,163,000 after purchasing an additional 461,520 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $511,715,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.85.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.80. 529,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,594,699. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.20. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $53.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

