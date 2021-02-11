Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 55,707 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 188,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,707 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $8,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 234.6% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

FNDA traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.60. 11,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,098. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $48.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.55.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.