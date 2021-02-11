Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regional Management had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 7.50%.

Shares of Regional Management stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.45. 1,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,880. The company has a current ratio of 21.76, a quick ratio of 21.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.47. The firm has a market cap of $379.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.49. Regional Management has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $32.55.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regional Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

