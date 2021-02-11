Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 40 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 6.4% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 34.3% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth approximately $884,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Illumina by 18.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,169 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Finally, Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO raised its position in shares of Illumina by 22.6% during the third quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO now owns 51,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,178,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,241,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,837 shares of company stock valued at $12,485,137 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILMN stock opened at $450.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.41, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $460.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $394.59 and a 200-day moving average of $348.38.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ILMN. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus lowered their price target on Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. OTR Global raised Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $340.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.85.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.