Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Buys 520 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 173.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,245,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,850,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,368. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMN opened at $105.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $110.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.59.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

