Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 565 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in FedEx by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,576,892,000 after buying an additional 129,780 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FedEx by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $391,723,000 after buying an additional 69,663 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 9.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 958,101 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $240,982,000 after buying an additional 84,124 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in FedEx by 8,151.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $205,135,000 after buying an additional 825,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in FedEx by 16.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 800,092 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $201,239,000 after buying an additional 112,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Argus raised their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $257.46 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $305.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. FedEx’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

