Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $136,000 Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O stock opened at $62.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.11 and its 200 day moving average is $61.11. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $84.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.2345 dividend. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 84.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on O. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.42.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.