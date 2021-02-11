Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $46,000 Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 125.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,793,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,516,000 after buying an additional 135,530 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,006,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,681,000 after acquiring an additional 14,651 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,225,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,848,000 after acquiring an additional 66,578 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 927,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,680,000 after acquiring an additional 123,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 760,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,624,000 after acquiring an additional 92,858 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $245.11 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $254.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.70.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

