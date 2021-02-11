Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Invests $32,000 in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,896 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 33.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average of $7.15. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -46.53 and a beta of 5.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CEO Jason Few purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $197,890.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,134 shares in the company, valued at $398,190.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

FuelCell Energy Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

See Also: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.