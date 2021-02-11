Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 441 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,281 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,172 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,089,000 after buying an additional 64,371 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,437 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 167,690 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 22,808 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBER. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $63.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.30 and a 200 day moving average of $43.02. The firm has a market cap of $111.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $63.50.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,436 shares in the company, valued at $13,229,755.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,367,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,356,040. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.