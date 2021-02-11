Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 100 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $4,383,549,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $974,876,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $570,886,000. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $522,917,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $353,751,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Snowflake from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.25.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $305.91 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.55 and a 1-year high of $429.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $294.03.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.65 million. The business’s revenue was up 118.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.92) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.