Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $34,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.0% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $43,000.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $298.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.51. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $123.28 and a twelve month high of $302.48.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

