Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.34 Per Share (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $3.34 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.61. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.98 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RGA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.13.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $111.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.62. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $155.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

