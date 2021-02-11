Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Director Sells $192,900.00 in Stock

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Director John Creekmore sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $192,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,269.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.78. Renasant Co. has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $39.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on RNST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Renasant by 4.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Renasant by 1.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Renasant by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 33,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

