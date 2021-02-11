renBTC Price Up 19.1% Over Last Week (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 10th. One renBTC token can currently be purchased for approximately $44,815.02 or 0.99932396 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, renBTC has traded up 19.1% against the dollar. renBTC has a total market cap of $807.22 million and approximately $14.62 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00055091 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.80 or 0.00284971 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00118588 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00076891 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00086486 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00201947 BTC.

renBTC Token Profile

renBTC’s total supply is 18,012 tokens. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io.

Buying and Selling renBTC

renBTC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

