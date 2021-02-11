renDOGE Market Capitalization Reaches $215,203.04 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. During the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 42.2% higher against the US dollar. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $215,203.04 and $263,980.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for $0.0698 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00052652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.03 or 0.00259603 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00099171 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00075613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00083618 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00060643 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol.

renDOGE Coin Trading

renDOGE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars.

