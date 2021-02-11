Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Director Sells $13,031.28 in Stock

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Director Laura M. Douglas sold 324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $13,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of RBCAA opened at $42.08 on Thursday. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.16. The company has a market capitalization of $880.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.59.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.24. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 10.36%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.308 dividend. This is a boost from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBCAA. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,594,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,710,000 after buying an additional 41,012 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $772,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 170,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 21,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after acquiring an additional 14,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RBCAA. TheStreet raised shares of Republic Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Hovde Group upgraded Republic Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

