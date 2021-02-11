Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Energizer Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Energizer in a research note issued on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Energizer’s FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $846.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Energizer from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Energizer from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $46.25 on Thursday. Energizer has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $53.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Energizer declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase 7,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,759,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,220,000 after purchasing an additional 69,090 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,024,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 769,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after purchasing an additional 75,771 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 3,029.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 347,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 336,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

