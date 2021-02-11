Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tokyo Electron Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tokyo Electron in a report released on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tokyo Electron’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get Tokyo Electron alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TOELY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tokyo Electron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

OTCMKTS TOELY opened at $98.09 on Thursday. Tokyo Electron has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $109.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.85. The firm has a market cap of $61.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.