Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Position Lowered by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.11% of Resources Connection worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Resources Connection in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Resources Connection in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Resources Connection in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Resources Connection in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Resources Connection in the third quarter worth about $83,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGP opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average is $12.12. The stock has a market cap of $411.88 million, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Resources Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $14.89.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $153.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.32 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RGP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Resources Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

