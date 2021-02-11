Reuben Jeffery III Acquires 2,500 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Stock

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AMG traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.11. 7,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,463. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $147.38.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.38 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.28%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,502,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 54,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the period. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.50 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.29.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

