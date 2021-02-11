Reviewing MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) and Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) and Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.7% of Cardax shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardax has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and Cardax’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien $18.09 billion 1.23 $1.48 billion N/A N/A Cardax $710,000.00 2.06 -$5.09 million N/A N/A

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has higher revenue and earnings than Cardax.

Profitability

This table compares MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and Cardax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien 10.92% 14.29% 5.90% Cardax -891.77% N/A -297.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and Cardax, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien 0 0 0 0 N/A Cardax 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien beats Cardax on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments. The company also provides life science products and services for the research and applied laboratory applications, as well as for formulating, purifying, manufacturing, and quality-assuring drug therapies of chemical and biological origin; and specialty chemicals, such as liquid crystals and OLED materials for use in displays, materials for integrated circuits, effect pigments for coatings and color cosmetics, as well as functional materials for energy solutions. It has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. and GlaxoSmithKline plc; agreement with Intrexon Corporation and Avillion LLP; collaboration with F-star Delta Ltd.; an agreement IAVI and Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. to develop SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing monoclonal antibodies; and collaboration with Iktos for new drug design. The company was founded in 1668 and is headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien is a subsidiary of E. Merck Kommanditgesellschaft.

About Cardax

Cardax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes dietary supplements for inflammatory health and pharmaceuticals for chronic diseases driven by inflammation and oxidative stress. It offers ZanthoSyn, an anti-inflammatory supplement for health and longevity that provides astaxanthin with enhanced absorption and purity. The company sells ZanthoSyn primarily through e-commerce and wholesale channels. It is also developing CDX-101, an astaxanthin pharmaceutical candidate; and CDX-301, a zeaxanthin pharmaceutical candidate for pharmaceutical applications. The company has a joint development and supply agreement with BASF SE, as well as a collaboration agreement with Capsugel US, LLC for the development of astaxanthin products for the consumer health market. Cardax, Inc. is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

