Reviewing Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) & Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX)

Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) and Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Manhattan Scientifics and Romeo Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Scientifics $100,000.00 212.53 -$1.22 million N/A N/A Romeo Power N/A N/A $2.09 million N/A N/A

Romeo Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Manhattan Scientifics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Manhattan Scientifics and Romeo Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Scientifics 0 0 0 0 N/A Romeo Power 0 0 1 0 3.00

Romeo Power has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 120.51%. Given Romeo Power’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than Manhattan Scientifics.

Volatility & Risk

Manhattan Scientifics has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Romeo Power has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Manhattan Scientifics and Romeo Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Scientifics N/A -53.33% 18.04% Romeo Power N/A 7.50% 0.16%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of Romeo Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Romeo Power beats Manhattan Scientifics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manhattan Scientifics

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc., a technology incubator, develops and commercializes life-enhancing technologies in the United States. It develops technologies in the areas of nano-technologies and nano-medicine. The company was formerly known as Grand Enterprises, Inc. Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in New York, New York.

About Romeo Power

Romeo Power, Inc., an energy technology company, focuses on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles. It enables sustainable transportation by delivering batteries with shorter charge times. The company's modules include Hermes modules for trucks and buses; and Brown Recluse, a passive cooling system designed to maximize heat transfer coefficient and integrate into various vehicle types and system configurations across voltage and capacity ranges. Romeo Power, Inc. is headquartered in Vernon, California.

