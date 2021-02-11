Reviewing Ultra Petroleum (OTCMKTS:UPLCQ) & Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY)

Ultra Petroleum (OTCMKTS:UPLCQ) and Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ultra Petroleum and Berry Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Petroleum -48.05% -2.61% 1.57% Berry Petroleum -35.49% 8.20% 4.51%

Risk & Volatility

Ultra Petroleum has a beta of -0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berry Petroleum has a beta of 2.94, suggesting that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ultra Petroleum and Berry Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultra Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Berry Petroleum 1 2 1 0 2.00

Berry Petroleum has a consensus target price of $5.17, indicating a potential upside of 11.83%. Given Berry Petroleum’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Berry Petroleum is more favorable than Ultra Petroleum.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Ultra Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Berry Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Ultra Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Berry Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ultra Petroleum and Berry Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Petroleum $742.03 million 0.00 $107.99 million N/A N/A Berry Petroleum $559.41 million 0.66 $43.54 million $1.35 3.42

Ultra Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Berry Petroleum.

Summary

Berry Petroleum beats Ultra Petroleum on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ultra Petroleum Company Profile

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest WyomingÂthe Pinedale and Jonah fields. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in approximately 114,000 gross acres in Wyoming. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. On May 14, 2020, Ultra Petroleum Corp., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

