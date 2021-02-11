Reviewing United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) & O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM)

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) and O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.0% of United Microelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of O2Micro International shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of O2Micro International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Microelectronics and O2Micro International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Microelectronics $4.93 billion 4.84 $272.65 million N/A N/A O2Micro International $60.93 million 3.79 -$5.04 million ($0.29) -30.21

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than O2Micro International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for United Microelectronics and O2Micro International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Microelectronics 0 2 4 0 2.67 O2Micro International 0 0 1 0 3.00

United Microelectronics presently has a consensus price target of $5.30, indicating a potential downside of 47.83%. O2Micro International has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.68%. Given O2Micro International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe O2Micro International is more favorable than United Microelectronics.

Profitability

This table compares United Microelectronics and O2Micro International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Microelectronics 12.68% 10.44% 6.02% O2Micro International 4.88% 3.64% 3.02%

Volatility & Risk

United Microelectronics has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, O2Micro International has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United Microelectronics beats O2Micro International on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also researches, develops, and manufactures products in the solar energy and LED industries. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers. United Microelectronics Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products. Its products are primarily used in the consumer electronics, computer, industrial, communication, and automotive markets for applications, including LCD and LED monitors, LCD and LED televisions, notebook and tablet computers, low/zero emission vehicles, mobile phones, power tools, energy efficient technology relating to batteries, LED lighting, including general lighting and portable electronics devices. The company sells its products through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, or distributors to OEMs, ODMs, and module makers. It also licenses its proprietary intellectual property to third parties; and provides design and engineering support services. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

