Revlon (NYSE:REV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revlon (NYSE:REV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revlon, Inc. conducts its business exclusively through its subsidiary, Revlon Consumer Products Corp. and its subsidiaries. They manufacture, market and sell an extensive array of cosmetics and skin care, fragrances and personal care products. Their brand names are REVLON, COLORSTAY, REVLON AGE DEFYING, ALMAY and ULTIMA II in cosmetics; MOON DROPS, ETERNA 27, ULTIMA II and JEANNE GATINEAU in skin care; CHARLIE and FIRE & ICE in fragrances; and FLEX, OUTRAGEOUS, MITCHUM, COLORSTAY, COLORSILK, JEAN NATE, PLUSBELLE, BOZZANO and COLORAMA in personal care. “

Get Revlon alerts:

Shares of NYSE:REV opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.93. Revlon has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $22.21.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $477.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Revlon will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director E Scott Beattie sold 23,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $286,643.50. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Revlon by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Revlon by 208.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Revlon by 97.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 91,055 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Revlon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revlon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Revlon

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Revlon (REV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.