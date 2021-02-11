Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Rexford Industrial Realty updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.40-1.43 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.40-1.43 EPS.

REXR stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.42. The company had a trading volume of 11,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,269. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 86.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $53.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several research firms recently commented on REXR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

