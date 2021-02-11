Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.40-1.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.43. Rexford Industrial Realty also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.40-1.43 EPS.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.31. The company had a trading volume of 9,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.93. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $53.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REXR shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

