Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.62%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REYN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reynolds Consumer Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

NASDAQ REYN traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion and a PE ratio of 16.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.96. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Reynolds Consumer Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.69%.

In related news, CEO V Lance Mitchell purchased 16,500 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $492,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $492,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Alan Cole acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.81 per share, with a total value of $89,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,430. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $866,942.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 844.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

