Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on REYN. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reynolds Consumer Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $29.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.34.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 25.37%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Reynolds Consumer Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.69%.

In related news, CEO V Lance Mitchell acquired 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $492,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Alan Cole acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.81 per share, with a total value of $89,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,430. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 29,100 shares of company stock worth $866,942 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REYN. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 844.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

