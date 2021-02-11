RH (NYSE:RH) Hits New 12-Month High at $524.22

RH (NYSE:RH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $524.22 and last traded at $506.08, with a volume of 554320 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $498.02.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RH. Cowen raised their target price on RH from $435.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RH from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on RH from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on RH in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on RH from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $452.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $481.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $400.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 64.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The business had revenue of $844.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of RH by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

About RH (NYSE:RH)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

